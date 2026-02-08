Who Is Pooja Yadav? Meet Mohammad Kaif's Wife, Know Their Interfaith Love Story

Mohammad Kaif is one of the best fielders Indian cricket has ever seen. No cricket fan can forget the Kaif-Yuvi duo winning the NatWest Series final against England in 2002. Let's find out about Kaif's love story.

Mohammad Kaif and Pooja Yadav met in 2007 at a party through a mutual friend. At that time, Pooja was working for an event management firm. Kaif fell for Pooja's beauty and nature at their very first meeting. Pooja also liked Kaif instantly.

Kaif and Pooja dated for 4 years. Then, on March 26, 2011, they got married in Noida. Despite different religions, they decided to be together forever. The couple has two children. Their elder son Kabir was born on Feb 28, 2012, and their daughter Eva was born in 2017.

After retiring from cricket, Mohammad Kaif has been working as a cricket commentator. He also contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but did not win.