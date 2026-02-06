U19 WC: Bihar Celebrates As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leads India's Win

The celebrations were at full in Bihar's Samastipur and fireworks were on full display after India clinched their sixth ICC U19 World Cup title when India U19 defeated England by 100 runs in the final on Friday.

Celebrations for Star Performer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The 14-year-old left-handed batter produced a sensational performance in the finals of the Under-19 World Cup 2026 against England. He produced a sensational performance, hammering a breathtaking century. He completed his hundred in just 55 balls, making it the fastest century ever scored in an Under-19 World Cup final.

Sanjiv Sooryavanshi, father of Player of the Match in the final and Player of the Series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, told ANI, "Every player played well; they played well throughout the tournament, and what Vaibhav did today was historic. We are feeling very proud after winning the World Cup. Our country is happy, and everybody is celebrating this win. With the blessings of Bihar and all the country, he is doing hard work, and he will definitely play for India one day."

India's Record-Shattering Innings

After electing to bat first, India posted a record-shattering 411/9, led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's scintillating 175 off 80 balls, which included 15 fours and 15 sixes. Captain Ayush Mhatre added 53 off 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu contributed a brisk 40 from 31 deliveries. Chasing 412, England struggled despite a valiant 115 from Caleb Falconer, who struck nine fours and seven sixes. England lost momentum from 142/2 to 177/7, extending their wait for a second U19 World Cup since 1998.

'A Very Big Win': Vice-Captain's Family Rejoices

The environment was similar at India U19 vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra's house in Patiala as well.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Malhotra, father of Vihaan Malhotra, said, "Yes, definitely it is a very big win, and my son is involved in that victory, which is in itself a very big thing for us. Winning a World Cup is an achievement, and I saw the 1983 World Cup as a kid; now seeing my kid win a World Cup trophy gives me double the happiness. He has brought fame to Patiala and India, and he has contributed well in each and every match, which in itself is a very big achievement for us. We will celebrate big after he comes to India."

India Consolidates ICC Title Dominance

The victory also consolidates India's position as the concurrent holders of five major ICC titles: Men's T20 World Cup (2024), ICC Champions Trophy (2025), Women's ODI World Cup (2025), Women's U19 World Cup (2025), and now the Men's U19 World Cup (2026).

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: India: 411/9 (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175, Ayush Mhatre 53, James Minto 3/63) beat England: 311 (Caleb Falconer 115, Ben Dawkins 66, RS Ambrish 3/56). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)