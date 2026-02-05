Defi Development Corp. Releases January 2026 Recap Highlighting Treasury Yield Expansion, UK Progress, And Solana Defi Integrations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“Company”), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced the release of its January 2026 company recap, outlining continued progress across onchain yield deployment, DeFi integrations, governance, and international expansion.

During January, DFDV expanded the infrastructure supporting its Solana-first Digital Asset Treasury strategy through new treasury-yield partnerships and product integrations, including deployments with Hylo and Solstice YieldVault, leveraged-market integration through RateX's Mooncake platform, and the listing of its liquid staking token dfdvSOL on Jupiter Lend.

The Company also strengthened its governance and global platform with the appointment of Hadley Stern to its Board of Directors and the establishment of a revolving credit facility between DeFi Development Corp. and its UK affiliate, DeFi Development Corporation UK PLC.

At month-end, DFDV reported treasury holdings of approximately 2.22 million SOL, equating to 0.0743 SOL Per Share (SPS), alongside continued growth in dfdvSOL supply and tokenized-equity trading activity.

January also featured a series of institutional presentations, podcast appearances, and educational video releases focused on Digital Asset Treasuries, validator economics, and long-term SOL-per-share compounding.

To read the full January 2026 recap, visit: .



About DeFi Development Corp.



DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (“DeFi”) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

Forward Looking Statements

