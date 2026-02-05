UAE Mediates Exchange Of 314 Prisoners Between Russia, Ukraine

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) New UAE mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine have managed to secure an exchange involving 157 detainees from each side, for a total of 314 prisoners.

This brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries through UAE mediation to 4,955, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said on Thursday.

This mediation coincides with the UAE's hosting of the second round of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi. In a statement, Mofa said "The total number of UAE mediations carried out during the crisis has reached 18, underscoring the depth of the relations that bind the UAE with both Russia and Ukraine."

More work lay ahead

Earlier today, US envoy Steve Witkoff said that Russia and Ukraine agreed on a fresh prisoner swap at "productive" Washington-mediated talks underway in Abu Dhabi, stressing that more work lay ahead.

"Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - the first such exchange in five months," Witkoff said on social media.

"This outcome was achieved from peace talks that have been detailed and productive," though "significant work remains," he added in an X post.

