DFI Retail Group To Announce 2025 Full Year Financial Results And Host Analyst Presentation Live Webcast


2026-02-05 02:11:10
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2026 – DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited will announce its 2025 Full Year Results after market close on 3 March 2026, followed by an analyst presentation live webcast on 4 March 2026. Date: Wednesday, 4 March 2026
Time: 09:30-10:30 am (Hong Kong Time) Presented by: Mr. Scott Price, Group Chief Executive and Mr. Tom van der Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer Kindly RSVP by completing the form on or before Wednesday, 25 February 2026. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the presentation will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group's website. Should you have any queries please email us at [email protected].

