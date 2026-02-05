Qatar Masters: Al Kaabi eyes strong show in home event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: When Saleh Al Kaabi steps onto the fairways at Doha Golf Club today, he will be doing more than just competing in the Qatar Masters. He will be playing in front of a home crowd, on a course he knows well, and in a tournament that has long been the jewel of Qatari golf.

The Qatar star, who secured his place in this year's event by winning the 2025 Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship, will lead the local charge alongside amateur teammates Ali Al Shahrani and Daniil Sokolov.

Together, they will represent Qatar in a star-studded DP World Tour field of 144 players, including eight former champions of the prestigious event, while Race to Dubai leader Jayden Schaper and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed headline the field.



Al Kaabi has entered the week in impressive form, with strong results in recent competitions and a notable performance in Saudi Arabia, where he made the cut at an Asian Tour event. The confidence from those results has carried into Doha.

“I am enjoying one of my best seasons and I am ready for the challenge,” Al Kaabi told The Peninsula on the eve of the tournament.“Playing at home has always been an honour and I am looking forward to a strong performance.”

He is fully aware that the Qatar Masters will test him against some of the world's best.

“Like always, the Qatar Masters will feature prominent golfers and it is going to be a tough challenge,” he said.“My first target is to make the cut, which would be great.”

The week's weather is expected to cooperate, with forecasts predicting only a brief spell of wind this afternoon. Conditions are likely to settle into light winds and sunshine for most of the tournament, with only a small chance of rain over the weekend, a promising sign for a week of high-quality golf.

“This is my home course and we are used to playing in it in different conditions. I am looking forward to a good performance,” Al Kaabi added.“I also hope the same for Ali and Daniil Sokolov.”

Al Shahrani said the chance to compete in front of the home crowd adds extra meaning to the event.

“It's always an honour to play in this tournament in front of the home crowd,” he said.“Yes, I am hopeful of a good performance and looking forward to making the cut.”