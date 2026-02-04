403
Sudanese Army Lifts RSF Siege on South Kordofan’s Kadugli
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced Tuesday that army forces have lifted the siege imposed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan state.
“The army reopened the road to Kadugli and reached residents who had been under siege for months,” Burhan said in a statement cited by the state news agency SUNA. He added, “We congratulate the Sudanese people on opening the road to Kadugli, and we congratulate our people in Kadugli on the arrival of the armed forces.” He also vowed that the military “will reach any place in Sudan.”
The siege, enforced by the RSF and their ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), had lasted since the early months of the conflict, which began on April 15, 2023.
Earlier Tuesday, military sources told Anadolu that army forces and allied groups entered Kadugli following clashes with RSF and SPLM-N units, successfully breaking the blockade.
There was no immediate response from the RSF regarding the development.
The advance comes roughly a week after the army lifted a similar siege on Dilling, South Kordofan’s second-largest city. Currently, the RSF controls most of western Darfur, except for parts of North Darfur held by the army, while the Sudanese military maintains control over most areas in the remaining 13 states, including the capital Khartoum.
The ongoing conflict between Sudan’s army and the RSF has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions of people.
