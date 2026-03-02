403
Iran Announces Death of Supreme Leader Khamenei
(MENAFN) Iranian state media have confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died during the ongoing joint US-Israeli military strikes against the country, according to reports.
Multiple outlets reported early Sunday that the 86-year-old leader was “martyred” in the attack.
“The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint attack by the criminal America and the Zionist regime,” the official statement said. “At the moment of the martyrdom, he was carrying out his assigned duties and was present at his workplace, when this cowardly attack occurred,” it added, rejecting claims by the “Zionist regime” that Khamenei had been in a secure location.
President Masoud Pezeshkian’s office further stated, “This great crime will never go unanswered and will mark a new chapter in the history of the Islamic and Shiite world,” announcing 40 days of public mourning. “With full force and strength… we will make the perpetrators and commanders of this great crime regret their actions.”
The confirmation followed hours of conflicting reports regarding Khamenei’s fate. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were “many signs” the supreme leader “is no more.”
