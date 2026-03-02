Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Congress to Receive Briefing on Iran Attacks

2026-03-02 06:19:45
(MENAFN) Senior Trump administration officials are scheduled to brief Congress on Tuesday regarding ongoing military operations in Iran, local media reported Sunday.

Officials set to provide updates include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The briefings will cover the full membership of both the House and Senate in closed-door sessions.

The meetings follow US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top Iranian security officials. In retaliation, Iran launched drone and missile attacks against US assets and Israel.

Some US lawmakers have criticized the strikes, calling for an immediate congressional vote to halt what they describe as an unauthorized military action.

