China Urges UK to Revoke Sanctions Imposed on Chinese Entities
(MENAFN) Beijing has issued a sharp rebuke to London, demanding that Britain immediately reverse newly imposed sanctions on multiple Chinese entities and warning that the measures threaten to undermine bilateral relations, state media reported Monday.
"China strongly deplores and firmly rejects the UK's unilateral sanctions that lack any basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council," said a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce.
The statement came in direct response to the UK Foreign Office's February 24 announcement of a sweeping new sanctions package tied to Russia, which ensnared several Chinese companies, according to Beijing-based media.
On the question of the Ukraine conflict, Beijing maintained that it has been "strictly" regulating the export of dual-use goods in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and insisted that legitimate trade between Chinese and Russian firms must not be obstructed.
"China will take necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," the spokesperson further said.
The UK Foreign Office described the measures as the most expansive Russia-related sanctions package issued during this period, encompassing 49 individuals and entities — including international suppliers of Russian drones, components, and technology, along with key players in Russia's liquefied natural gas industry.
The sanctions arrive as the war in Ukraine grinds into its fourth year. Since Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, thousands of civilians and combatants have perished, and millions on both sides of the Ukraine-Russia border have been uprooted from their homes.
