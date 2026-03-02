403
UK Accepts U.S. Request to Use Military Bases Against Iran
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Sunday that London would permit Washington to utilize British military bases for a narrowly defined defensive mission, as Iran intensifies its missile and drone campaign across the Gulf region.
"The United States has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose.
"We have taken the decision to accept this request – to prevent Iran firing missiles across the region, killing innocent civilians, putting British lives at risk, and hitting countries that have not been involved," Starmer said in a statement.
The decision, he stressed, is grounded in the principle of collective self-defense — protecting longstanding allies and safeguarding British lives abroad.
The escalation stems from a major US-Israeli offensive launched Saturday that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei alongside numerous senior security officials. Tehran has since retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes against Israel and US regional assets, prompting widespread airspace closures across Gulf states.
Iranian authorities, following official confirmation of Khamenei's death, vowed revenge, declared a 40-day national mourning period, and established an interim governing council to manage the transition until a successor is appointed.
Starmer was unequivocal that Britain would not be drawn into offensive operations.
"We were not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and we will not join offensive action now.
"But Iran is pursuing a scorched earth strategy - so we are supporting the collective self-defense of our allies and our people in the region, because that is our duty to the British people," he added.
The Prime Minister defended the move as "the best way to eliminate the urgent threat" and the most viable path to preventing the conflict from spiraling into a broader regional war.
Starmer was unequivocal that Britain would not be drawn into offensive operations.
"We were not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and we will not join offensive action now.
"But Iran is pursuing a scorched earth strategy - so we are supporting the collective self-defense of our allies and our people in the region, because that is our duty to the British people," he added.
The Prime Minister defended the move as "the best way to eliminate the urgent threat" and the most viable path to preventing the conflict from spiraling into a broader regional war.
