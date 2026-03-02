403
Mexico Advocates for World Peace as Middle East Tensions Spiral
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum issued a firm call for global peace on Sunday as tensions spiraled following coordinated American and Israeli military strikes on Iran.
Speaking at a public event in the western state of Baja California Sur, Sheinbaum made clear that her government would not waver in its commitment to diplomacy and non-aggression.
"Mexico will always advocate for world peace, which is very necessary at this time," Sheinbaum emphasized.
The president underscored that Mexico's stance is not merely political preference but a constitutional mandate — one that enshrines self-determination of peoples, non-intervention in foreign affairs, and the peaceful resolution of international disputes as foundational pillars of the nation's foreign policy.
Her remarks came as the region braced for further fallout from a rapidly intensifying conflict. The United States and Israel launched sweeping airstrikes against Iran beginning Saturday morning, triggering an immediate Iranian counteroffensive involving successive waves of missiles and drone attacks directed at Israeli territory and U.S. military installations across the Gulf region.
The escalation has drawn widespread international concern, with world leaders facing mounting pressure to intervene diplomatically before the conflict widens further.
