U.S. Admits Casualties in Iran Strikes
(MENAFN) The United States has acknowledged its first confirmed combat deaths in the escalating military confrontation with Iran, reversing an earlier denial even as Tehran claims the true toll is dramatically higher.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) alleged that missile strikes on American military installations across the Middle East left at least 200 US personnel killed or wounded. An Iranian news agency reported Saturday, citing an IRGC statement: "As a result of missile strikes on American bases, at least 200 US military personnel were killed and injured."
The US Department of Defense initially dismissed the claim entirely, insisting the strikes had caused only "minor" damage to facilities with zero deaths or injuries. By Sunday, however, the Pentagon reversed course, conceding that at least three American soldiers had been killed in action and five critically wounded during the military operation against Iran.
The Iranian strikes came in direct response to a large-scale Israeli assault — backed by Washington — launched in the early hours of Saturday against Iranian military and nuclear-related targets. Israel characterized the operation as preemptive, framing it as a necessary measure to neutralize threats posed by the Islamic Republic across the region.
IRGC General Ebrahim Jabbari issued a stark warning to President Trump in the aftermath, declaring that Iran possesses "advanced capabilities" and stands fully prepared for a prolonged military confrontation.
"At the start of the war we will strike everything we have in our stockpiles," Jabbari said, vowing to unleash "the most powerful missiles later."
"What we have not shown until now, and what, as we Iranians say, we 'put to rest in brine,' we will reveal in the coming days," he added.
Iranian forces targeted a sweeping range of US military installations across the region, including the Fifth Fleet support center in Bahrain, a base in Iraqi Kurdistan, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, Muwaffaq Al Salti Air Base in Jordan, and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Israeli media additionally reported that approximately 35 missiles were fired toward Israel, leaving one person injured.
The assault marks Israel's second major military campaign against Iran in under a year. During a 12-day conflict in June 2025, the IDF, operating alongside US forces, conducted a surprise bombardment of Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, killing senior commanders, government officials, and nuclear scientists.
