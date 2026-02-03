Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Italian Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call today from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy HE Antonio Tajani.

During the call, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in the region, in addition to several issues of common interest.

The two sides emphasised the importance of bolstering regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region through dialogue and peaceful means to consolidate regional security.