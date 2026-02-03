The MH Trainer Launches As California's Newest Manufactured Home Education Provider

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The MH Trainer announced its launch as California's newest manufactured home education provider approved by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, created to serve the growing demand for clear, California-specific training for manufactured housing professionals. Built for a B2B audience-HCD dealers, salespersons, and park leadership-The MH Trainer delivers streamlined education designed to support compliance, competency, and professional growth across the manufactured housing ecosystem.

Founded by Yvette Hitchens, a California-based educator and industry professional, The MH Trainer was developed to modernize and centralize manufactured home education in one easy-to-access platform-especially for professionals who need accurate guidance and practical, job-relevant instruction.

A New, Focused Education Provider for a Complex Industry

Manufactured housing in California involves specialized rules, documentation, and operational requirements that differ from other housing segments. The MH Trainer enters the market with a clear mission: provide manufactured-home-specific education in California-organized, accessible, and built around the needs of working professionals.

Key program areas include:

.HCD Continuing Education for manufactured housing professionals seeking compliant, up-to-date training

.HCD Preliminary licensing education support for those entering the manufactured housing field

.Park Manager Training Program (PMTP) coursework to help parks and managers meet California requirements

Serving Professionals Across California

The MH Trainer's coursework is designed for:

.Dealers and teams

.Salespersons and sales agents

.Park managers and park operators

.Industry partners supporting manufactured home transactions and operations

In addition to course delivery, The MH Trainer aims to be a resource hub for the industry-helping professionals stay aligned with expectations in a space where regulations, forms, and processes can be confusing and costly when misunderstood.

Availability and Enrollment

The MH Trainer's Continuing Education courses for HCD dealers and salespersons are available now online. Preliminary Licensing education and the Park Manager Training Program (PMTP) are coming soon-and interested professionals can join the waitlist to be notified as soon as enrollment opens.

About The MH Trainer

The MH Trainer is California's newest manufactured home education provider, offering continuing education, preliminary licensing support, and Park Manager Training Program coursework for professionals across the state's manufactured housing industry. Founded by Yvette Hitchens, The MH Trainer exists to strengthen professionalism and compliance through practical, California-focused training delivered online.