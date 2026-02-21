403
Andrew Arrest Could Shake Monarchies
(MENAFN) The recent brief arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor amid ongoing police inquiries into his connection with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may have far-reaching consequences, according to a leading campaigner against the British monarchy.
Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, an organization advocating for the abolition of the UK monarchy, said the case has “blown open a lid on this whole culture of rich and powerful men thinking they can get away with anything."
"And that's going to do huge damage to monarchies everywhere, particularly the ones in democratic countries and certainly ours," Smith added, suggesting that the controversy could erode public confidence in constitutional monarchies worldwide.
He emphasized that former Prince Andrew’s central role in the scandal has intensified scrutiny on the royal household.
“And I think the fact that Andrew is at the heart of this, and that has been dragging on for years, we've known about these allegations for years, and everyone's known that he's (been) someone of questionable reputation for years, and they've done nothing about it, and they've tried to hide, and they've tried to pay off victims. That's going to cause huge damage to this monarchy,” Smith said.
The comments came as police continued searches at Mountbatten-Windsor’s former residence, Royal Lodge, a day after his release while remaining under investigation.
