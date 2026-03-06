Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Forecast Issued For These Places Yellow Alert Issued

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Get ready for some light rain next week in Kolkata and many other districts of West Bengal. The weather office has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with 30-40 kmph winds in some areas

Kolkata and the rest of West Bengal might see some light rain next week, with thunderstorm alerts in a few districts. But the big question is, will this bring down the temperature or give us a hint of winter again?The weather office reports that Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram could get light rain on Sunday. Then on Monday, the rain might cover almost all of South Bengal's districts. Let's see which ones are on the list.On Monday, districts like Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and Nadia could see some rain. A yellow alert is out for these areas, with chances of light showers and gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph.Tuesday looks like a wet day for all of South Bengal. South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, and Bankura are all likely to get rain, and a yellow alert is still active. The rain will reduce from Wednesday, with only light showers expected in the two 24 Parganas districts.It's not just the south! North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur also have a forecast for light rain. The showers could start from Sunday, along with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph.Despite the rain forecast, don't expect any major temperature drops over the next seven days. Today in Kolkata, the maximum temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 24 degrees. The city's sky will stay cloudy, but there's no rain expected for now.