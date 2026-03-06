Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues 72-Hour Yellow Alert From Konkan To Vidarbha

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing unusually intense heat at the beginning of March, with temperatures rising sharply across several regions. The weather department has issued a 72-hour yellow alert

Mumbai and several districts in the North Konkan belt are experiencing hot and humid weather conditions. The weather department has continued the yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar for the next 72 hours.

Daytime temperatures in these coastal areas are expected to reach around 36°C. Due to high humidity along the coastline, residents may feel greater discomfort despite relatively moderate temperatures. Authorities have advised people to remain cautious as the hot and sticky weather persists.

Central Maharashtra districts such as Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur have recorded a noticeable increase in temperatures over the past week. Morning temperatures remain relatively pleasant between 18°C and 22°C, but the afternoon heat has intensified significantly.

Daytime temperatures in these areas have climbed to around 35–38°C, which is higher than the seasonal average.

Meanwhile, Marathwada is already experiencing strong summer-like heat. Cities including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani are seeing maximum temperatures between 36°C and 39°C. Minimum temperatures in the region remain between 18°C and 22°C.

Vidarbha is witnessing the most intense heat in the state, with temperatures crossing the 40°C mark in several districts including Nagpur. The weather is expected to remain dry and extremely hot.

Cities such as Amravati have recorded some of the highest temperatures recently. The maximum temperature in the region is likely to remain between 38°C and 41°C, while minimum temperatures may range from 20°C to 23°C.

Meteorologists have warned that heatwave-like conditions could soon develop in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. Residents are advised to avoid stepping out between 11 AM and 4 PM, stay hydrated and limit direct exposure to sunlight.