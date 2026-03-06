Chennai Weather LATEST Update: City To See Cloudy Skies As Light Rain Forecast For Nilgiris, Coimbatore

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A fresh weather update suggests a possibility of light rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu today. The meteorological department has indicated that a cyclonic circulation over nearby regions may bring brief showers

According to the meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining regions may influence weather conditions in parts of Tamil Nadu. Due to this system, isolated places in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts could receive light rainfall during the day. While the showers are expected to be mild and scattered, residents in these hill and adjoining districts may experience brief spells of rain.

Apart from the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, most other parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to witness dry weather conditions. The weather department also stated that Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to remain dry today. No major rainfall activity has been predicted for these regions, and normal daytime conditions are expected to continue across the state.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The meteorological department has indicated that minimum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may gradually increase. In the state capital, the maximum temperature could hover around 37°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay between 24°C and 25°C. Officials also confirmed that no warnings have been issued for fishermen along the coastal areas.