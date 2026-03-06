Shahid Kapoor Says 'Nothing Matters More' Than His Children

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently gave his fans a glimpse of a heartfelt family moment and shared a picture of his adorable children, Misha and Zain, saying that 'nothing matters more' than kids. The actor accompanied one of the posts with a note that read,“Give them everything..... NOTHING matters more!” He also shared a picture of him walking down the road with his younger brother Ishaan Khatter. In another picture shared by the actor, ut captures a tender moment between his children against a scenic sunset backdrop. Meanwhile, his wife Mira Rajput, also shared a snapshot from a family breakfast outing. The picture shows Shahid seated at a table with Mira and their two children, enjoying a relaxed meal together. The pictures probably seem to be from Shahid Kapoor's recent birthday getaway. Earlier too, Mira had shared unseen glimpses of her family time at the beach with Shahid Kapoor and their children. Taking to her social media account, Mira had posted a series of sun-soaked pictures and captioned them as,“The sun, the sea, my loves and me”. Talking about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the two tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Their marriage was an arranged alliance facilitated through family and spiritual guidance. The couple who has now been married for over a decade, are parents to two children, daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018. On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the recently released O Romeo. He is currently busy as a bee with his upcoming movies and shooting commitments. He has Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2 in the pipeline. –IANS rd/

