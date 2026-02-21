403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Reinstates Broad Import Tariff
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday authorized a sweeping trade measure that introduces a 10% tariff on goods entering the United States from all countries.
Announcing the decision on his social media platform, Trump stated: “It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately."
The declaration follows a recent ruling by the US Supreme Court that invalidated much of the administration’s earlier tariff framework. In a 6-3 decision, the justices determined that the president had gone beyond the scope of his legal powers by invoking legislation intended for national emergencies to justify extensive trade duties.
Responding to the ruling in another online statement, Trump sharply criticized the court’s judgment, describing it as “ridiculous” and emphasizing that the administration would continue pursuing strategies aimed at boosting federal revenue.
He wrote: "Those members of the Supreme Court who voted against our very acceptable and proper method of tariffs should be ashamed of themselves.
"Their decision was ridiculous but, now the adjustment process begins, and we will do everything possible to take in even more money than we were taking in before!"
According to official statements, the White House confirmed that Trump signed a proclamation enacting a temporary import levy. The tariff is scheduled to take effect on Feb. 24 at 12.01 EST (0501GMT) and will remain in place for 150 days.
Authorities indicated that certain categories of products will be excluded from the temporary measure. These exemptions are intended to shield key sectors of the US economy and to ensure the policy effectively addresses trade-related payment imbalances.
Announcing the decision on his social media platform, Trump stated: “It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately."
The declaration follows a recent ruling by the US Supreme Court that invalidated much of the administration’s earlier tariff framework. In a 6-3 decision, the justices determined that the president had gone beyond the scope of his legal powers by invoking legislation intended for national emergencies to justify extensive trade duties.
Responding to the ruling in another online statement, Trump sharply criticized the court’s judgment, describing it as “ridiculous” and emphasizing that the administration would continue pursuing strategies aimed at boosting federal revenue.
He wrote: "Those members of the Supreme Court who voted against our very acceptable and proper method of tariffs should be ashamed of themselves.
"Their decision was ridiculous but, now the adjustment process begins, and we will do everything possible to take in even more money than we were taking in before!"
According to official statements, the White House confirmed that Trump signed a proclamation enacting a temporary import levy. The tariff is scheduled to take effect on Feb. 24 at 12.01 EST (0501GMT) and will remain in place for 150 days.
Authorities indicated that certain categories of products will be excluded from the temporary measure. These exemptions are intended to shield key sectors of the US economy and to ensure the policy effectively addresses trade-related payment imbalances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment