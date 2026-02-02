403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Interior Ministry Units Await Access to Hasakah
(MENAFN) Forces affiliated with Syria's Interior Ministry are continuing to wait on Monday for access to the northeastern city of Al-Hasakah, which remains under the control of the terrorist group YPG, in accordance with a ceasefire arrangement.
The units anticipated to enter Hasakah’s city center have assembled in the nearby town of Shaddadi, according to reporters on site. Movement toward the city will commence once a final accord is reached between Damascus and the YPG terrorists concerning the terms of their entry.
While stationed in Shaddadi, the precise timing of their deployment into Hasakah remains uncertain. At the same time, a curfew earlier imposed by the YPG terror group in Hasakah continues to be enforced.
As the situation in the city remains unsettled, coalition aircraft have been spotted periodically patrolling Hasakah’s airspace.
On Jan. 30, it was announced that the Interior Ministry forces would enter Hasakah under a ceasefire and expanded integration pact signed between Damascus and the YPG. This agreement entails the assimilation of public institutions in central Hasakah into the Damascus government system, with current personnel to be included in the state payroll.
No detailed information has yet been released regarding the specific objectives of the Interior Ministry forces in Hasakah or the duration of their presence in the city.
The units anticipated to enter Hasakah’s city center have assembled in the nearby town of Shaddadi, according to reporters on site. Movement toward the city will commence once a final accord is reached between Damascus and the YPG terrorists concerning the terms of their entry.
While stationed in Shaddadi, the precise timing of their deployment into Hasakah remains uncertain. At the same time, a curfew earlier imposed by the YPG terror group in Hasakah continues to be enforced.
As the situation in the city remains unsettled, coalition aircraft have been spotted periodically patrolling Hasakah’s airspace.
On Jan. 30, it was announced that the Interior Ministry forces would enter Hasakah under a ceasefire and expanded integration pact signed between Damascus and the YPG. This agreement entails the assimilation of public institutions in central Hasakah into the Damascus government system, with current personnel to be included in the state payroll.
No detailed information has yet been released regarding the specific objectives of the Interior Ministry forces in Hasakah or the duration of their presence in the city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment