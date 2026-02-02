MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CyberCatch Announces Acquisition of Multi-Authority Attributes-Based Encryption, Expands Product Offering to Boost Cybersecurity, Mitigate Risk From AI and Quantum Driven Cyber Attacks and Drive Large Cybersecurity Sales

Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) (" CyberCatch '' or the " Company "), a cybersecurity company offering a patented, AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce it has signed a definitive share exchange agreement to acquire Atriarch Inc. (" Atriarch ") in order to obtain a multi-authority attributes-based encryption with revocation technology intellectual property and commercialize for immediate use cases, boost cybersecurity, mitigate risk from AI and quantum driven cyberattacks and drive large sales and revenues (the " Transaction ").

CyberCatch will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Atriarch in exchange for 1,250,000 common shares of CyberCatch (the " CyberCatch Shares ") at CAD $2.00 per CyberCatch Share.

Enterprises, whether corporate or government, continue to be breached with a hefty cost, with data being exfiltrated by bad actors even though data in motion and data at rest is encrypted using current encryption technology. For example, the average cost of a data breach in the U.S. exceeds USD $10 million per IBM's 2025 Cost of a Data breach report. Also, per the IBM report, the average total time to identify and contain a data breach globally is 241 days.

"This is not sustainable and with AI and quantum driven cyberattacks in the horizon, what is needed is innovative encryption for both data in motion and data at rest. What is needed is multi-authority attributes-based encryption with revocation support, so that it is one-to-many but with one-to-one encryption and instant revocation capability, and we have identified several immediate use cases in key sectors for this value proposition, and anticipate announcing several key partnerships shortly for the partners to license and incorporate into their technology products," stated Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

There are a number of immediate use cases in critical business sector for this multi-authority attributes-based encryption with revocation support. For example, in the public sector, emergency communications can now be encrypted with this innovative encryption and transmitted once but yet access can be granular for each recipient as to content and access can be revoked instantly for some if necessary, driving significant cost savings, boosting cybersecurity and mitigating risk from AI and quantum driven cyberattacks.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). The CyberCatch Shares to be issued upon closing of the Transaction will be subject to certain contractual sale restrictions.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: cybercatch .com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions; the strategic benefits of the Transaction; the benefits of the Transaction to shareholders; closing of the Transaction and the satisfaction of the conditions thereof, including but not limited to the receipt of all corporate and regulatory approvals and consents. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delays or changes in plans with respect to projects or capital expenditures; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses as anticipated, labour disputes and other risks of the cybersecurity industry. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual management's discussion and analysis, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For further information, please contact:

Mr. Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch or Investor Relations

Phone: 1-866-756-2923

Email: info@ cybercatch .com

