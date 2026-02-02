SVCV Announces The Launch Of Its Flagship Fashion House SVC And Its Debut Collection The AI Revolution”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Figment of Someone's Imagination Will Become Sentient

New York City, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVCV (“The Firm”), a multinational holding company launched by BCKD SVC (“The Label”), alongside its inaugural collection,“The AI Revolution”, set for release later this year.

SVCV is a next-generation global group built on a founder- and culture-first philosophy. The Firm serves as a platform to incubate, acquire, and scale category-defining brands across luxury, media & streaming, data & AI, and financial services.

As SVCV's flagship fashion and luxury house, SVC will collaborate with some of the world's most influential creative directors to shape a distinct brand universe and long-term legacy.

The Label draws inspiration from dark, alternative luxury aesthetics and underground youth cultures spanning Tokyo, Berlin, Moscow, and Hong Kong-where subculture, rebellion, and innovation intersect.

Aligned with SVCV's core narrative,“The Next Generation,” SVC is designed for emerging generations and tomorrow's tastemakers, balancing forward-thinking design with exclusivity, heritage, and cultural permanence.

Additional details surrounding the launch will be announced soon.

About BCKD

BCKD Capital is a global financial institution and asset-creation platform established to develop, acquire, and scale the next generation of cultural, luxury, media, technology, and consumer enterprises. Through its multi-division structure, it manages a diversified ecosystem of operating companies and investment vehicles.

About SVCV

SVCV is a multinational holding company, "The Next-Generation's Group," built on a founder- and culture-first philosophy. It serves as a global platform to house and grow both acquired and internally developed brands across key verticals including luxury, media & streaming, data & AI, and financial services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future financial or business performance, strategies, and expectations. These statements are identified by words such as "trend," "potential," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "would," "could," "may," and similar expressions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

