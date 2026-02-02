403
US is not Set to Attack Iran due to Lack of Air Defenses in Mideast
(MENAFN) The United States is not yet prepared to strike Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed American officials. While Washington has deployed a “massive and beautiful armada” to the Middle East, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln, officials say airstrikes are not imminent. Additional air defense systems, including Thaad batteries and Patriot missiles, are being moved to bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other locations to protect US forces, Israel, and regional allies.
Iran has warned of severe regional consequences in response to any US attack. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said a US strike would trigger a regional war. President Donald Trump dismissed Khamenei’s warning but left the door open to diplomacy, saying, “Hopefully we’ll make a deal. If we don’t make a deal, then we’ll find out whether or not he was right.”
Iranian officials, including Ali Larijani, head of the Supreme National Security Council, reported progress toward negotiations with the US. The Kremlin also urged dialogue, warning that forceful action could create chaos and dangerous consequences in the region.
