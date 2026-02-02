Peshawar's 6,260 Manholes Left Uncovered, Citizens At Risk

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

In Peshawar, manholes in 6,260 locations across 42 union councils are missing covers, according to documents from the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP).

WSSP has sent a letter to the local government requesting funds to install covers on the manholes. A total of PKR 57.9 million is required for different types of manholes.

According to the document, 1,707 manholes designed to bear 15 tons of weight are either open or have broken covers, 3,169 manholes designed for six tons are open, and 1,384 manholes designed for two tons are either open or have broken covers.

Also Read: Massive Water Bill Defaults Push Peshawar Utility Into Financial Crisis

A WSSP spokesperson stated that open manholes pose a risk to citizens' lives. They explained that iron covers were repeatedly stolen, while cement covers were broken by thieves to remove iron rods.

The spokesperson further said that it has now been decided to install modern RPC covers, and tenders for the work have been issued. Work is expected to begin soon.

In 2025, WSSP installed 2,261 covers in various areas.