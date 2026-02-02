Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan Discuss TAPI And Regional Ties

2026-02-02 05:31:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, met with Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov in Herat, Afghanistan, and discussed bilateral relations and TAPI project, Trend reports via the Afghan prime minister's X account.

"Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project is one of the major economic projects that, on the one hand, has created grounds for further expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, and on the other hand, has strengthened relations among the countries of the region", Baradar said.

The participants list also included the Minister of Transport and Railways of Turkmenistan, the head of the Turkmengaz State Concern, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan, and the Minister of Water and Energy of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) stated that Turkmenistan is the largest investor from the Eurasian region in Afghanistan, accounting for 52% of accumulated foreign direct investments (FDI), or about $99 million.

According to the bank, Turkmenistan's investment presence in Afghanistan is concentrated in infrastructure and energy projects. The largest active project is the TAPI gas pipeline. Turkmenistan intends to finance the main part of the project, with investments in the Afghan section starting in 2024 and estimated at $69 million by mid-2025.

