403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Declares Policy Shift Toward West African Countries Facing Insurgency
(MENAFN) The United States has announced a notable shift in policy toward three West African nations facing Islamist insurgencies, whose military governments have severed defense ties with France and aligned more closely with Russia.
The US State Department said Nick Checker, head of its Bureau of African Affairs, will visit Mali’s capital, Bamako, to express “respect for Mali's sovereignty” and outline a “new course” in bilateral relations, aiming to move “past policy missteps.”
The visit is also expected to involve collaboration with Mali’s neighbors, Burkina Faso and Niger, on “shared security and economic interests.” However, the longstanding US emphasis on democracy and human rights is notably absent. The Biden administration had previously halted military cooperation following coups between 2020 and 2023, leaving Niger’s deposed president Mohamed Bazoum confined to his residence.
The statement underscores a clear policy reversal, which observers say has been developing since Donald Trump returned to the White House. The shift began with the closure of USAID, a key provider of development assistance in the region, soon after Trump’s inauguration. Subsequent actions signaled a narrower focus on security and resource interests, with development and governance concerns sidelined.
Checker’s visit explicitly signals respect for Mali’s sovereignty, a message likely to resonate in Bamako and allied capitals where military leaders have gained support by emphasizing pan-Africanist themes and rejecting France, the former colonial power.
Burkina Faso’s military leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traoré, has cultivated a reputation as a defender against “imperialism” and “neo-colonialism,” leveraging social media to gain widespread popularity, particularly among young people across Africa and beyond.
The US State Department said Nick Checker, head of its Bureau of African Affairs, will visit Mali’s capital, Bamako, to express “respect for Mali's sovereignty” and outline a “new course” in bilateral relations, aiming to move “past policy missteps.”
The visit is also expected to involve collaboration with Mali’s neighbors, Burkina Faso and Niger, on “shared security and economic interests.” However, the longstanding US emphasis on democracy and human rights is notably absent. The Biden administration had previously halted military cooperation following coups between 2020 and 2023, leaving Niger’s deposed president Mohamed Bazoum confined to his residence.
The statement underscores a clear policy reversal, which observers say has been developing since Donald Trump returned to the White House. The shift began with the closure of USAID, a key provider of development assistance in the region, soon after Trump’s inauguration. Subsequent actions signaled a narrower focus on security and resource interests, with development and governance concerns sidelined.
Checker’s visit explicitly signals respect for Mali’s sovereignty, a message likely to resonate in Bamako and allied capitals where military leaders have gained support by emphasizing pan-Africanist themes and rejecting France, the former colonial power.
Burkina Faso’s military leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traoré, has cultivated a reputation as a defender against “imperialism” and “neo-colonialism,” leveraging social media to gain widespread popularity, particularly among young people across Africa and beyond.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment