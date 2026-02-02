403
Rafah Crossing Reopens After 18-Month Shutdown
(MENAFN) The Rafah checkpoint linking Egypt to Gaza officially restarted border operations Monday, marking the end of an 18-month complete shutdown caused by Israeli restrictions, state-run Egyptian media confirmed.
A news outlet announced Monday that an initial cohort of Palestinian travelers had reached the crossing point.
Operations on the Palestinian territory side of Rafah launched Sunday on a trial basis following more than a year and a half of total closure.
Approximately 50 Palestinians are anticipated to cross into Gaza, while 150 medical patients accompanied by family members are scheduled to exit the territory bound for healthcare facilities in Egypt, Israeli media outlets reported. Health authorities in Gaza calculate that roughly 22,000 patients remain in limbo awaiting the checkpoint's complete restoration.
Israel has maintained control over the Palestinian section of the Rafah border point since May 2024, throughout its ongoing military operations in Gaza that commenced in October 2023.
According to Egyptian official media, the crossing is processing 50 departures from Gaza alongside 50 arrivals on Monday.
