Who Is Nirmit Jesrani? Meet Amitabh Bachchan's Neighbour Who Has Taken Social Media By Storm

A popular Instagram video by Nirmit Jesrani says he lives next door to Amitabh Bachchan and shows a unique view of the star's Sunday fan greetings. Nirmit compliments Bachchan for being kind and humble in the video and asks to meet him.

Instagram user Nirmit Jesrani's video has gone viral after he talked about a special connection he has with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. Nirmit, who said he lived next door to the celebrity, gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Bachchan's famous Sunday fan encounters outside his Mumbai home.

Every Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan goes outside his house in Juhu to welcome hundreds of followers. People sometimes take pictures and videos of these times and post them online, but Nirmit's film showed a different side of things.

Bachchan starts the footage by waving enthusiastically to the spectators. Then the camera zooms in on a boy standing behind him at a window nearby, watching all the fans. Nirmit asks people who is the man behind Amitabh Ji in these films. Then he says, "It is me, Nirmit Jesrani."

In the moving video, Nirmit thanks Bachchan for being nice and humble. He says, "Sir Amitabh Bachchan, I live next door to you." I just wanted to let you know how thankful we are that you wave back at us and say hello to your supporters every Sunday. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. "Your kindness and humility mean more than words."

He goes on to say, "So, sir, if I could meet you once, I would be very, very grateful." Amitabh Bachchan, thank you. You are a great legend.

For decades, Amitabh Bachchan has greeted admirers outside his home, making Sundays a special tradition. The custom has come to stand for how much he cares for his fans, and it is still one of Bollywood's most famous fan interactions.