Pakistan Boycotts T20 WC Clash Against India: How Much Revenue Will ICC Lose Revealed
With Pakistan refusing to face India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, uncertainty looms large. A cancelled India vs Pakistan clash could trigger financial losses for the ICC and broadcasters worldwide.
India-Pakistan matches draw huge crowds, making them a goldmine for the ICC. With Pakistan threatening to boycott the T20 World Cup game, the ICC faces a massive financial hit.
Millions watch India-Pakistan games, generating huge ad revenue. Pakistan's boycott of the T20 match in Colombo puts hundreds of crores of ICC's earnings at risk.
The canceled Colombo match means a huge loss for the ICC. Ad revenue alone, worth ₹200-300 crores, is gone. The total financial damage could exceed ₹400 crores.
If the match is canceled, the ICC might take action against the PCB. This could include cutting or completely stopping their annual share of around ₹300 crores.
The cancellation won't hurt the BCCI much, thanks to IPL revenue. However, it's a major financial blow for both the ICC and the PCB.
