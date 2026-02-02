Night Temps Rise In Kashmir, Srinagar Records 2.6 Deg C

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Night temperatures across Kashmir rose marginally, with Srinagar recording a minimum of 2.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the seasonal average, officials said on Monday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar city has been rising slowly but steadily since the end of 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period in Kashmir.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 8 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Among other places, Qazigund's minimum temperature settled at 0.7 degrees, Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara's minimum temperature settled at minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.