Night Temps Rise In Kashmir, Srinagar Records 2.6 Deg C
The minimum temperature in Srinagar city has been rising slowly but steadily since the end of 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period in Kashmir.
ADVERTISEMENT
The ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 8 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.
Among other places, Qazigund's minimum temperature settled at 0.7 degrees, Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara's minimum temperature settled at minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment