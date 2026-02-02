Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Night Temps Rise In Kashmir, Srinagar Records 2.6 Deg C

Night Temps Rise In Kashmir, Srinagar Records 2.6 Deg C


2026-02-02 03:10:30
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Night temperatures across Kashmir rose marginally, with Srinagar recording a minimum of 2.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the seasonal average, officials said on Monday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar city has been rising slowly but steadily since the end of 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period in Kashmir.


ADVERTISEMENT

The ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 8 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Among other places, Qazigund's minimum temperature settled at 0.7 degrees, Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara's minimum temperature settled at minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.

MENAFN02022026000215011059ID1110681353



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search