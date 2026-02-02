403
Aleppo Security Chief Tours Ayn al-Arab to Advance Ceasefire Plans
(MENAFN) The chief of Aleppo’s internal security visited the city of Ayn al-Arab on Sunday as part of preparations to implement a ceasefire and phased integration arrangement between the Syrian government and the YPG/SDF.
According to reports, Colonel Mohammad Abdel Ghani toured the eastern Aleppo countryside city ahead of the planned deployment of internal security forces and the execution of an agreed-upon security plan.
During the visit, he met with SDF leaders in the city to discuss procedures for the entry of security personnel and the broader security deployment framework. The initiative aims to strengthen safety and uphold law and order in the area.
In a video shared by local outlets, Abdel Ghani addressed residents and forces, offering assurances to the Kurdish community. He stated, “The state, in its new phase, does not seek to impose military dominance,” noting that Syrian authorities had consistently clarified that a military victory was not their goal after the fall of the former Assad regime.
He added, “We are not a state of revenge, nor a state that seeks to display force. We are working to build a state of law and discipline that takes responsibility for Syrians and works to ease the suffering they have endured for so long.”
Acknowledging historical grievances, Abdel Ghani emphasized the government’s awareness of injustices faced by Syrian Kurds. “We are fully aware of the extent of the injustice inflicted on our Kurdish people, and hand in hand, God willing, we will lift injustice from all Syrians,” he said, stressing that oppression under the previous regime affected all communities and that now “the time has come for rebuilding.”
