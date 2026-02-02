Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Reveals Date of Russia, US, Ukraine talks in UAE

2026-02-02 02:03:49
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday that a new trilateral meeting between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on February 4-5.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the information came from the Ukrainian negotiating team, which had been scheduled to hold talks with the Russian delegation on Sunday.

"Our negotiating team just gave a report. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set: February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for substantive talks, and we are interested in the outcome bringing us closer to a real and dignified end to the war. Thank you to everyone who is helping," he said.

Neither Moscow nor Washington has confirmed Zelenskyy’s announcement.

