Israel Halts Doctors Without Borders Operations in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israel announced on Sunday that it is banning the operations of the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the Gaza Strip and has instructed the organization to leave the territory by Feb. 28, according to reports.
The decision came from Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, which oversees humanitarian groups working in Gaza and the West Bank, after MSF reportedly refused to provide the names of its staff to the authorities. The ministry stated that the organization declined “to submit lists of local employees, a requirement applicable to all humanitarian organizations operating in the region.”
Israeli officials framed the measure as a way to “enable legitimate relief activities while preventing the exploitation of humanitarian cover for hostile or terrorist purposes.” They added that “These employee lists are not shared with external parties and are used solely for internal purposes.”
MSF, meanwhile, said on Friday that it will not hand over its roster of Palestinian and international staff to Israel because Tel Aviv had not “secure assurances to ensure the safety of our staff or the independent management of our operations.”
As one of the largest humanitarian organizations active in Gaza, MSF’s suspension is expected to severely disrupt medical services in an area already facing a dire health crisis.
The ongoing conflict in Gaza over the past two years has resulted in nearly 71,800 Palestinian deaths and more than 171,400 injuries. Around 90% of civilian infrastructure in the region has been destroyed, with reconstruction costs estimated at approximately $70 billion, according to reports.
