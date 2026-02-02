Mofa Secretary General Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Thailand
Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the State of Qatar H E Sira Swangsilpa on the occasion of the end of his tenure. Al Hammadi extended thanks to the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment