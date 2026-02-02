Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mofa Secretary General Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Thailand

2026-02-02 01:01:50
Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the State of Qatar H E Sira Swangsilpa on the occasion of the end of his tenure. Al Hammadi extended thanks to the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.

