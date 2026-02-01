CALIM360: A Unique, AI-Blockchain Driven Intelligent Contracts Management And Administration Platform, Beta Launched In GCC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In boardrooms worldwide, contracts are signed with optimism, yet value often slips away unnoticed. Studies show that enterprises lose 8% to 10% of contract value annually amounting to millions on major projects through weak contract management, lack of understanding of all clauses, missed obligations, fragmented data, repudiation of claims, and manual errors.

CALIM, a Consultancy and Technology Services company primarily based out of Doha, Qatar is poised to address this chronic challenge with CALIM360, the MENA region's possibly industry-first, intelligent and Blockchain secured Contracts Management Platform purpose-built for all sectors including construction, EPC, infrastructure, energy sectors etc. in particular.

At the heart of CALIM360 is a centralized contract intelligence hub that transforms contracts from static documents into intelligent assets. AI-driven draft builders generate bilingual contracts in minutes, secured by Blockchain Hyperledger Fabric network. Real-time collaboration tools enable multiple stakeholders to review and negotiate simultaneously. Smart correspondence engines assist in drafting intelligent correspondences and ensure centralized repository while comprehensive dashboards provide visibility for proactive decision-making.

CALIM360 is the brainchild of industry veterans - Dr. Varghese Koshy Panicker, who brings nearly four decades of expertise in contract strategy and infrastructure oversight across the GCC, Jayakumar Madapattu, the platform's legal and compliance framework anchor with deep regional experience, Davis Varghese, a veteran of global digital transformation programs, who oversees Technology Innovation & Delivery, and Tins Varghese, who spearheads Commercial strategy, partnerships and investor relations.

Phase one of the platform which includes Intelligent Contracts Management Platform has been beta launched as of January 2026, with advanced Tendering, Bid analysis, Project management, DPR, Claims intelligence, Variation management, and Close-out modules planned throughout 2026.

The platform is designed to serve B2B enterprises including construction firms, infrastructure developers, oil & gas companies, consultants etc. alongside B2C professionals such as project managers, quantity surveyors, commercial engineers etc. Initial rollout targets Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE before wider GCC expansion. Future enhancements include third-party integrations.

In an environment where single oversights can derail billion-dollar projects, CALIM360 represents a competitive necessity as the only comprehensive ConTech solution in the regional market, notes the founding team. The founding team is prepared to debut CALIM360's high-impact value proposition at the Doha Web Summit 2026.

Besides Qatar, CALIM has operations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and Sri Lanka.

| Email: [email protected] | Tel: +974- 3368 8000