China Executes Four Bai Family Mafia Members Behind Myanmar Scams
(MENAFN) China has carried out the execution of four members of the Bai family mafia, one of the well-known dynasties operating scam centers in Myanmar, according to state media reports.
The four were part of a larger group of 21 family members and associates convicted in Guangdong province for crimes including fraud, homicide, and assault. Last November, five others from the clan, including patriarch Bai Suocheng, were sentenced to death, though Bai later died of illness after his conviction.
This follows last week’s execution of 11 members of the Ming family mafia, as part of China’s crackdown on cross-border scam operations in Southeast Asia that have victimized thousands of Chinese citizens.
For years, the Bai and Ming families, along with several other clans, dominated the Myanmar border town of Laukkaing, running casinos, red-light districts, and online scam operations. Bai Suocheng’s son previously described the family as “number one” among the clans.
Authorities said the Bai clan maintained their own militia and established 41 compounds to house online scam activities and casinos, where beatings and torture were routine. The court noted that their criminal operations resulted in the deaths of six Chinese citizens, one suicide, and numerous injuries.
