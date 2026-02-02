403
Starmer Says Prince Andrew Should Testify to US Congress Over Epstein
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that Prince Andrew should be prepared to testify before the US Congress regarding his past association with the late Jeffrey Epstein, according to media reports.
Speaking to reporters while returning from Japan, Starmer said that anyone with relevant information should be willing to provide it in whatever form is requested. He stressed that prioritizing victims requires full cooperation, Sky News reported.
When asked whether Prince Andrew should issue an apology, Starmer said the decision was a personal matter for Andrew. He added that he had used similar language on the issue in November.
Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, has consistently denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Renewed scrutiny has followed the release of newly unsealed US Justice Department documents. Reports by the BBC include photographs said to show Andrew in close proximity to an unidentified woman, while documents cited by *The Guardian* suggest Epstein remained in contact with Andrew after his 2008 conviction, including references to possible meetings in London in 2010. It remains unclear whether any such meeting occurred.
In 2022, Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and stepped back from public duties amid ongoing controversy over his links to Epstein.
Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution, a conviction critics have described as a “sweetheart deal.” His alleged victims have accused him of running a wide-ranging sex trafficking network involving wealthy and influential figures.
The Epstein case continues to spark political debate in the United States, with lawmakers and victims’ advocates calling for greater transparency regarding his associates and anyone who may have enabled his crimes.
