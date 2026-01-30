Radiology AI Market Size To Reach USD 7.09 Billion By 2035, Driven By Rising Demand For Faster And More Accurate Imaging Diagnostics SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements in AI algorithms, growing imaging volumes, and healthcare digitalization accelerate global adoption of AI-powered radiology solutions.

According to SNS Insider, the Radiology AI Market was valued at USD 0.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.09 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 24.80% during the forecast period 2026–2035. The need of faster and accurate diagnostic imagery, increasing number of imaging volumes from patients and reliance on artificial intelligence by healthcare providers to increase clinical efficiency, drive the growth of the market. Ramp-up of machine learning & deep learning models in combination with integration point of sale with PACS & the hospital workflow platforms will further drive the adoption rate in all healthcare facilities.









Market Size and Forecast



Market Size in 2025: USD 0.78 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 7.09 Billion

CAGR: 24.80 % from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

In 2025, the U.S. Radiology AI Market was worth USD 0.24 billion, which is likely to reach USD 2.14 billion in 2035, growing with a 24.57% CAGR. As imaging workloads rise, digital health gains traction and radiologist shortages must be tamed, growth is buoyed. Market growth is also supported by favorable regulatory frameworks and ceilings for advanced imaging infrastructure, especially in hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The need for diagnostic imaging has grown dramatically as a result of the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer, heart disease, and neurological problems. AI-powered radiology solutions enable early diagnosis and better patient outcomes by assisting radiologists in analyzing massive amounts of imaging data more quickly, accurately, and efficiently. AI algorithms are being integrated into diagnostic centers and hospitals to improve decision-making, streamline processes, and lower diagnostic errors. Adoption is being accelerated by increased healthcare practitioners' understanding of the advantages of AI-assisted imaging, especially in areas with high illness frequency and expanding patient populations.

Increasing Investment in Healthcare AI and Advanced Imaging Equipment to Propel Growth Globally

AI projects to enhance patient care and diagnostic efficiency are being heavily funded by investors, technology businesses, and healthcare institutions. When integrated with AI, advanced imaging modalities, such as CT, MRI, and ultrasound allow for automated picture processing, anomaly identification, and predictive insights. The smooth integration of AI into medical workflows is made possible by investments in digital infrastructure, cloud platforms, and data storage systems. These advancements enable radiologists to collaborate in real time, boost throughput, and decrease manual burdens. Therefore, the broad use of radiology AI solutions is largely driven by increasing capital investment and technological improvements.

Major Radiology AI Market Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are



Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Aidoc Medical Ltd.

AIRS Medical, Inc.

Annalise Pty Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

DeepHealth, Inc.

Lunit Inc.

Qure Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Rad AI, Inc.

TeraRecon, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

Arterys, Inc.

IBM Watson Health

Infervision

United Imaging (Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare)

Enlitic, Inc.

Subtle Medical, Inc. Bay Labs

Segmentation Analysis:

By Function

Diagnostic Imaging & Interpretation led with 35% share as it represents the core clinical application of artificial intelligence in radiology. Screening & Triage is the fastest-growing segment at 28% as healthcare systems increasingly use AI to prioritize urgent cases and enable early disease detection.

By Modality

CT dominated with 32% share due to its widespread use in emergency care, oncology, cardiology, and trauma diagnosis. Mammography is the fastest-growing modality at 29% driven by rising breast cancer screening programs and growing emphasis on early detection.

By Offering

Software/SaaS dominated with 62% share and is also the fastest-growing segment due to its scalability, ease of deployment, and lower upfront costs. Growing acceptance of cloud infrastructure in healthcare, combined with regulatory compliance and cybersecurity improvements, is accelerating adoption.

By Indication

Oncology led with 28% share due to the extensive use of imaging in cancer detection, staging, and treatment monitoring. Cardiology is the fastest-growing segment at 18% as AI expands in cardiac CT, MRI, and echocardiography.

By End-User

Hospitals dominated with 55% share due to high imaging volumes, integrated IT infrastructure, and greater financial capacity for AI investments. Diagnostic Imaging Centers are the fastest-growing at 30% as they adopt AI to enhance productivity, reduce reporting time, and differentiate services.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Radiology AI Market with a 38% share in 2025 due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of AI-powered imaging solutions, and the presence of leading radiology AI technology providers.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 27% from 2026–2035, driven by rising healthcare expenditure, expanding radiology infrastructure, and increasing adoption of AI-assisted imaging tools.

Recent Developments:



June 2024, Siemens Healthineers launched the next generation of its AI-Rad Companion platform, powered by a multimodal foundation model that integrates imaging, clinical, and lab data for holistic diagnostic insights. November 2023, GE HealthCare launched the Edison AI Orchestrator, featuring Radiology LLM, a domain-specific large language model trained on millions of de-identified radiology reports and images.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



MODALITY & DIAGNOSTIC ACCURACY METRICS – helps you evaluate AI-assisted accuracy improvements, error reduction, and turnaround time across CT, MRI, X-ray, mammography, and ultrasound.

CLINICAL & WORKFLOW IMPACT – helps you measure efficiency gains, time saved per scan/report, reduction in repetitive tasks, and early detection improvements in radiology departments.

PATIENT OUTCOMES & IMPACT – helps you understand improvements in patient care, throughput, follow-up reduction, misdiagnosis avoidance, and preventive screening adoption.

REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you track FDA, CE approvals, HIPAA/GDPR compliance, and adoption in regions with supportive or restrictive regulations.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you identify penetration of AI tools in imaging modalities and workflow optimization, uncovering innovation opportunities in underpenetrated areas. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you assess key players' strength via growth projections, market reach, product offerings, and recent AI solution developments.

About the Report

The Radiology AI Market Report delivers comprehensive insights, including:



Market size and forecasts (2022–2033)

Detailed segmentation and regional analysis

Competitive benchmarking and company profiling

Technology trends, opportunities, and challenges Strategic insights for investors and industry stakeholders

