Haq To Tere Isq Mein: Box Office Flops That Became Top 5 Most-Watched OTT Movies Of 2026

After hitting theatres, several movies found new life on OTT platforms, winning audience love. A list of 2026's top 5 most-watched OTT films has been released-let's find out which leads.

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' is making waves on Netflix. Released in Nov 2025, it's one of 2026's most-watched OTT films, ranking fifth. It was viewed 3.8 million times.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' (Dec 2025) was a hit on Netflix with 3.9M views, ranking fourth.

The Malayalam film 'Echo' was released in Nov 2025. Starring Sandeep Pradeep and others, it's third on the 2026 most-watched list with 4.4 million views. It's available on Netflix.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De 2' came out in Nov 2025. It didn't do well at the box office but became 2026's second most-watched OTT film with 7.7M views on Netflix.

Yami Gautam's 'Haq' (Nov 2025) flopped in theaters but exploded on OTT. It's 2026's top film with 11.3M views on Netflix.