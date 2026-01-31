Bihar NEET Aspirant Death: Pappu Yadav Demands CBI Probe Under Court Supervision

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 31 (IANS) After the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Purnea Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has demanded that the CBI investigation into the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant be conducted under the supervision of a Supreme Court or High Court judge.

Addressing a press conference in Purnea on Saturday, Pappu Yadav said that the transfer of the case to the CBI itself proves the failure and incompetence of the Bihar Police and CID.​

“With the recommendation of this case to the CBI, it is now clear that the Bihar Police and CID are incompetent and have failed to crack the case. Nevertheless, I welcome the decision to hand over the probe to the CBI, but the investigation must be conducted under the supervision of a Supreme Court or High Court judge,” Yadav said.​

He said he had already raised the matter in the Lok Sabha and expressed serious concern over the safety of the victim's family.​

“I strongly fear that the Bihar Police may falsely implicate the family members of the deceased or that they could even be eliminated through henchmen. These fears have also been expressed by the victim's mother. I urge the Bihar government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to immediately provide adequate security to the family,” he added.​

Making a serious allegation, Pappu Yadav claimed he had information suggesting a criminal conspiracy behind the case.​

“I have information that hostel and hospital owners have allegedly given a contract to kill someone. I do not know who the target is, but I request that the Bihar government protect the victim's family at any cost. These people can go to any extent,” he said.​

Pappu Yadav also praised Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for visiting Jehanabad and meeting the victim's family.​

“I appreciate Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for going to Jehanabad and consoling the family. I request him to ensure the family's safety. I have personally spoken to him regarding this matter. Except for him, I have not seen any other leader, including Giriraj Singh, taking this issue seriously,” Yadav said.​

Expressing concern over women's safety in the state, Pappu Yadav concluded,“I firmly believe that girls are not safe under this government. There is an urgent need to fight to protect our sisters and daughters.”​

The NEET aspirant was found unconscious in her hostel room on January 6 and later succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital on January 11.​

Initially, the Patna SSP ruled out sexual assault, but the post-mortem report by Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report contradicted this claim.​

Both reports stated that sexual assault could not be ruled out.​

The FSL report further confirmed that male sperm was found on the clothes of the deceased.​

The Patna Police had constituted a high-level SIT under the supervision of an IG-rank officer, but the investigation has made little progress so far. The SIT has collected blood samples from more than 15 individuals, including family members of the deceased.​

The case has now been handed over to the CBI, even as political pressure mounts for a court-monitored investigation to ensure transparency and justice.