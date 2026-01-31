Chhari Dhand In Kutch Becomes Gujarat's Fifth Ramsar Wetland

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Gandhinagar, Jan 31 (IANS) Gujarat's Chhari Dhand in Kutch has been officially designated as a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance, marking the state's fifth Ramsar site and Kutch's first.

​The announcement by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday, ahead of World Wetlands Day on February 2, brings India's total Ramsar sites to 98.​

Chhari Dhand, located on the edge of the Banni grasslands, covers approximately 227 square kilometres (22,700 hectares) and lies between desert and grassland ecosystems.​

It was declared Gujarat's first Conservation Reserve in 2008 and supports over 250 bird species. During winter, 25,000 to 40,000 migratory birds from Siberia, Central Asia, and Europe visit the site, including Common Cranes, Greater and Lesser Flamingos, Siberian Teals, Dalmatian Pelicans, Oriental Darters, and Black-necked Storks.​

The wetland also shelters rare mammals, including chinkara, desert foxes, caracals, desert cats, and wolves, making it a critical habitat for biodiversity in Kutch.​

State Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said,“With Chhari Dhand's designation as a Ramsar Site, positive changes will occur in environmental conservation, biodiversity protection, local development, tourism, and international recognition. Gujarat has always been at the forefront of wetland conservation. The state accounts for over 21 per cent of India's total wetland area, the highest among all states, with approximately 3.5 million hectares spread across eight national wetlands and multiple protected areas.”​

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel added,“This is excellent news for Gujarat's biodiversity. The inclusion of Chhari Dhand Bird Sanctuary as a Ramsar Site reflects our state's commitment to wetland conservation. Following the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are ensuring that development and nature go hand-in-hand, creating a world-class ecosystem for our winged visitors.”​

The Ramsar designation is expected to secure long-term protection for Chhari Dhand, provide a safe habitat for migratory and resident birds, and promote eco-tourism, creating new employment and income opportunities for local communities.​

It also opens avenues for international technical and financial support to strengthen conservation efforts.​

State officials, including Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Jaypal Singh, the Gir Foundation, and Kutch Forest Division teams, played a crucial role in achieving Ramsar recognition through research, monitoring programmes, and biodiversity documentation.​

With this recognition, Gujarat's Ramsar wetlands now include Nalsarovar, Thol, Khijadiya, Wadhvana, and Chhari Dhand.​

The state also hosts 19 wetlands identified as important bird and biodiversity areas, reinforcing its role as a key destination for both migratory and resident birds and its leadership in national and international environmental conservation.​