403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kyiv blackouts prompt state of emergency in energy sector
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday that a state of emergency will be imposed on the nation’s energy sector due to severe winter conditions and Russian attacks that have left large areas of Kyiv without electricity.
“Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine’s energy sector,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on US social media company X after a government meeting. He described the impact of Russian strikes combined with worsening weather as severe, noting that authorities are working continuously to restore power and heating.
Zelenskyy stated that a permanent coordination headquarters will be set up in Kyiv, while the energy minister has been tasked with overseeing relief efforts for affected communities and addressing practical issues. He emphasized that the government will work with partners to secure necessary equipment and support, and ensure rapid connection of backup energy systems to the grid.
Efforts are also underway to significantly boost electricity imports into Ukraine. Zelenskyy instructed officials to review curfew rules to account for extreme cold conditions.
The emergency declaration follows a Russian overnight strike on Kyiv last week, which killed at least four people, injured 25, and disrupted energy and water supplies by damaging critical infrastructure. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that roughly half of the city’s 6,000 apartment buildings lost heating, urging residents to temporarily leave the area.
Russia confirmed carrying out the strike, claiming it was retaliation for a previous Ukrainian drone attempt on President Vladimir Putin’s residence. Kyiv denied the accusation, saying the claims aim to undermine diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
“Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine’s energy sector,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on US social media company X after a government meeting. He described the impact of Russian strikes combined with worsening weather as severe, noting that authorities are working continuously to restore power and heating.
Zelenskyy stated that a permanent coordination headquarters will be set up in Kyiv, while the energy minister has been tasked with overseeing relief efforts for affected communities and addressing practical issues. He emphasized that the government will work with partners to secure necessary equipment and support, and ensure rapid connection of backup energy systems to the grid.
Efforts are also underway to significantly boost electricity imports into Ukraine. Zelenskyy instructed officials to review curfew rules to account for extreme cold conditions.
The emergency declaration follows a Russian overnight strike on Kyiv last week, which killed at least four people, injured 25, and disrupted energy and water supplies by damaging critical infrastructure. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that roughly half of the city’s 6,000 apartment buildings lost heating, urging residents to temporarily leave the area.
Russia confirmed carrying out the strike, claiming it was retaliation for a previous Ukrainian drone attempt on President Vladimir Putin’s residence. Kyiv denied the accusation, saying the claims aim to undermine diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment