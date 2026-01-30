NCP Delegation Meets CM Fadnavis Discusses New Legislative Party Leader, Dy CM Post

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) A high-level NCP delegation on Friday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and discussed a wide range of issues, including the appointment of the legislative party leader and deputy chief minister in the wake of the untimely death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

The delegation included party working president Praful Patel, state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif and former Minister Dhananjay Munde. This development takes place after a significant leadership vacuum has emerged within both the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Mahayuti government.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Praful Patel said,“We discussed with the chief minister the election of a new legislative party leader and deputy chief minister. The meeting of the legislative party will be convened to elect a new leader.”

He further stated, "We have informed CM Fadnavis that a decision regarding the cabinet portfolios and leadership must be made as soon as possible. We will finalise our stand after consulting with all our party MLAs," he stated.

Patel made it clear that the party hopes to take future course of action after taking into account the feelings of party legislators, office-bearers and cadres.

He said the party has not given any formal indication on appointing late Ajit Pawar's wife and MP Sunetra Pawar as the deputy chief minister. "We did not discuss Sunetra Pawar's name with the CM today. That remains an internal party matter. It is our belief, shared by the public and our legislators, that a proper decision must be made.”

He further stated,“The family is still in mourning and performing last rites. We intend to speak with Sunetra Pawar either tonight or tomorrow, once the immediate rituals are concluded."

Patel reiterated that any decision regarding the Deputy CM post would be based on the sentiments of the party's legislators. He added,“The vacancy would be filled at the earliest, and a suitable decision would be reached soon.”

Earlier, NCP Minister Narhari Zirwal, on Thursday, after the funeral of Ajit Pawar in Baramati, told reporters that Sunetra Pawar should be made the next Deputy Chief Minister.“It will ensure that the political legacy of the Pawar family continues.”