Alfa Laval Introduces Thinkcircularity: Closing The Loop On Plastic Waste

”Circular thinking is not just a buzzword for us – it is a responsibility,” says, Head of Sustainability at Alfa Laval Hygienic Fluid Handling and Heat Transfer Technologies.“With ThinkCircularity, we ensure that materials from old ThinkTops can be reused, recycled or disposed of in the most responsible and value-creating manner.”

ThinkCircularity initially focuses on plastic recycling. Each ThinkTop contains 500 grams of plastic, and the pilot project has demonstrated that this material can be recycled to produce new units without compromising quality. Tests confirm that the mix of reused and virgin plastic in future units meets all performance standards – from tensile strength to durability.

Furthermore, other materials and components from the ThinkTops – such as valuable metals and electronics – are responsibly recycled.

In food, dairy and pharma industries, there is an ongoing focus on process optimization and resource savings. For instance, by upgrading their existing ThinkTop control units, which can save 90% on water and energy used for cleaning-in-place. This is also the case in Norway, where Skala, the Alfa Laval Master Distributor, specializes in servicing hygienic industries. They recently introduced the ThinkCircularity take-back scheme to their customers and have already sent back several hundred units.

“Our customers care about water and energy efficiency – and sustainability,” says, Responsible Manager at Skala Components.“Upgrades mean that older units are scrapped, but now we can offer a truly circular solution where old ThinkTops give life to the next generation.”

Key elements in Alfa Laval's circularity strategy include designing products for durability, high efficiency and long lifetime. With ThinkCircularity, the company now closes the loop by offering an end-of-life solution that ensures that old products are scrapped responsibly and new products in the future can be made from recycled plastic.emphasizes that this pilot project is only the start:

“Recycling plastic from old ThinkTops is just a small drop in a vast ocean of circular opportunities. Still, this pilot project is important to us and has taught us valuable lessons that will help us develop new business models, partnerships and methods to scale reuse and recycling.”

So far, the ThinkCircularity initiative has been launched in selected European countries.

