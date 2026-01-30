Report On Proposed Yamuna Water Transfer From Haryana To Rajasthan Soon: Centre

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) A detailed project report (DPR) is likely to be available within a few months on a proposal for transferring Yamuna water from Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage to Rajasthan for meeting drinking water shortage in summer, Jal Shakti Ministry documents showed on Friday.

Both Haryana and Rajasthan have formed Task Forces for the preparation of DPR for the river water transfer, through underground pipelines, during four months in a year from July to October, said an official document.

The districts in Rajasthan which are likely to benefit from the proposed Yamuna water sharing include Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu.

“Rajasthan has hired a consultant for the preparation of the DPR vide work order dated July 25, 2025. As per the work order, the Consultant has to prepare the DPR within a period of six months,” it said.

Earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Haryana and Rajasthan for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) jointly by Haryana and Rajasthan for the project for the transfer of Yamuna water.

Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil said, in an earlier statement, that as per a decision taken by the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB), a total amount of 577 Million Cubic Meter (MCM) of Yamuna water is allocated to Rajasthan from July to October from Hathnikund Barrage.

“No water is allocated to Rajasthan from Hathnikund Barrage during the period November to June,” he said, allaying fears of the water transfer scheme disrupting water availability in other states.

“As per the MoU, the Phase-1 of the proposed project envisages transfer of water through underground pipelines during July to October up to 577 MCM for drinking water supply and other requirements of Rajasthan districts after utilisation of full capacity (24,000 cusec) of Western Yamuna Canal by Haryana, including Delhi share, at Hathnikund Barrage,” Paatil said in a statement.