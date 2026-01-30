Punjabi Folk Orchestra To Jazz Up Bharat Parv At Red Fort Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Performances by the Punjabi Folk Orchestra and Qalandri Dhamal will present the musical and spiritual heritage of the state at Bharat Parv 2026 at the historic Red Fort on Saturday, an official said.

"The Punjabi Folk Orchestra is a unique ensemble developed using a wide range of traditional Punjabi folk instruments such as Dhol, Dholki, Taal-Koze, Tansari, Flute, Nagara, Chimta, Sap, Kara, and Vanjli," the official from Ministry of Tourism said.

"This orchestra brings together rhythmic, melodic, and percussive folk instruments into a single, structured musical presentation," the official said in a statement.

"Traditional Punjabi folk melodies have been thoughtfully composed and arranged for orchestral performance, preserving their authentic folk essence while presenting them in a collective and harmonious form," the official said.

"Adding a spiritual dimension to the event, Qalandri Dhamal, a traditional Sufi folk dance of Sindh and Punjab, will also be performed. Qalandri Dhamal is a devotional dance expressing love and surrender to God and Sufi saints, most notably associated with the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif," the statement said.

Earlier, while inaugurating the Bharat Parv, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla described the festival as a vibrant expression of India's soul -- a place where culture, democracy, creativity, and unity converge.

"The Speaker underscored that Bharat Parv is not merely a cultural event but a powerful reminder of the constitutional values binding the nation. Bharat Parv embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India," he stressed.

Recalling the significance of Republic Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla noted that India's strength is anchored in its Constitution -- specifically in the pillars of democracy, justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

He said that Bharat Parv serves as a bridge between these ideals and the public, making constitutional values accessible through tradition and shared celebration.

By showcasing art, craft, food, and music, the festival offers a tangible experience of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', reinforcing the idea that democracy flourishes when citizens are connected to their heritage and one another.

Highlighting the role of Bharat Parv in fostering citizen participation, especially among the youth, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla said that by engaging with culture, young Indians reconnect with their roots while shaping a future grounded in national values and innovation.

He noted that festivals like Bharat Parv boost tourism, strengthen local economies, and support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by generating livelihoods through handicrafts, handlooms and local cuisine.

Culture, he said, is not only identity -- it is also an opportunity.

He stressed that Bharat Parv's defining strength lies in its inclusivity.

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla hoped that the visitors to the festival would witness the grandeur of Republic Day celebration, stirring performances by defence forces, cultural expressions from every region of the country, vibrant handicraft and handloom markets, a pan-India food court, and live folk art performances.

"Together, these elements create a colourful mosaic of India's plural identity -- showcasing how diversity is not a challenge, but the country's greatest strength," Lok Sabha Speaker Birla noted.

The Ministry of Tourism organises Bharat Parv annually as part of the Republic Day celebrations at the Lawns and Gyan Path, in front of the Red Fort, from January 26 to 31.

The closing ceremony of Bharat Parv 2026 is scheduled to be held on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. with Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan as the chief guest, an official said.