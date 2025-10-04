Kazmunaygas, Honeywell Deliberate On Expanding Digital Partnership In Oil Refining

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) and U.S. technology firm Honeywell sat down at the table in Astana to chew the fat about broadening their digital partnership, Trend reports via the KMG

The strategic implementation of cutting-edge digital and automation solutions within KMG's refining portfolio was deliberated in a session between KMG Chairman Askhat Khasenov and Tumkur Savyasachi, Honeywell's vice president for global affairs.



Honeywell's solutions are currently deployed at KMG's refineries located in Atyrau, Shymkent, and Pavlodar, encompassing automated process control, advanced process control (APC), operator training simulators, manufacturing execution systems (MES), and equipment monitoring platforms.



Discussions centered around the implementation of digital twin technology and AI-driven industrial solutions, alongside a pilot initiative for predictive analytics concerning equipment at the Atyrau refinery. KMG is strategically positioning itself to launch the predictive maintenance framework in a commercial capacity by the year 2026.



Both parties affirmed their commitment to enhancing synergies in the realm of digital transformation, with Khasenov highlighting the escalating significance of artificial intelligence and digital solutions within Kazakhstan's hydrocarbon sector.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a prominent player in the American multinational landscape, with its headquarters strategically positioned in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company excels in diverse sectors, including aerospace innovations, advanced building technology, high-performance materials, and comprehensive safety and productivity solutions. The organization delivers a suite of offerings designed to optimize safety, elevate comfort, and boost productivity across a multitude of sectors, encompassing residential spaces, commercial infrastructures, aviation systems, and industrial workflows, with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable practices.

KazMunayGas (KMG) operates as Kazakhstan's sovereign entity in the oil and gas sector, embodying a comprehensive, vertically integrated model that encompasses the full spectrum of the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration, extraction, logistics, refining, and ancillary services. Founded in 2002, it serves as the governmental entity overseeing the national oil and gas landscape, orchestrating a diverse portfolio of assets and subsidiaries spanning the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the industry.