Rights Group Seeks International Intervention Over Threats To Buddhist MP Candidates In Bangladesh

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) A New Delhi-based rights body, the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG), on Friday, urged international election observers from the European Union, the Commonwealth and Japan to intervene with the Bangladesh authorities over alleged threats to indigenous Buddhist candidates contesting the country's upcoming parliamentary elections.

The 13th general election to the 300-member Bangladesh Parliament is scheduled to be held on February 12.

In a statement, the RRAG alleged that two independent Buddhist candidates -- Pahel Chakma from the Rangamati parliamentary constituency and Dharmajyoti Chakma from the Khagrachari constituency in the Chittagong Hill Tracts -- along with members of their campaign teams, have received death threats from the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS).

The rights body claimed that the PCJSS is a government-sponsored armed group led by Jyotirindra Bodhipriyo Larma, also known as Santu Larma, who currently serves as Chairman of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council.

According to RRAG, around 75 armed cadres of the PCJSS have allegedly been deployed since January 29 in the Dudukchara area under Logang Union of Khagrachari district to intimidate indigenous voters and coerce them into supporting candidates of national political parties, including the Bangladesh National Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizens Party.

The rights group also alleged that despite a general diary being filed by Pahel Chakma on January 17, the Bangladesh Police has so far refused to register an FIR, heightening fears among the candidates and their supporters.

In another incident cited by the RRAG, a forged withdrawal letter was allegedly submitted on January 20 by one Bidarshi Chakma to the Deputy Commissioner of Khagrachari district on behalf of Dharmajyoti Chakma, though no action was reportedly taken in the matter.

"As both candidates refused to withdraw from the electoral contest, they have continued to face death threats," the RRAG claimed.

The rights body said that although the PCJSS formally surrendered its arms following the 1997 Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord, it has allegedly been allowed to retain its armed wing.

It also alleged that Santu Larma has continued as Chairman of the Regional Council for nearly three decades without elections, enjoying the status and privileges of a state Minister.

The RRAG statement also referred to past incidents, including the arrest of 13 alleged PCJSS cadres in Agartala on June 4 last year, and a September 5, 2024, judgement of the Gauhati High Court in the National Investigation Agency versus Rohmingliana case, which described the PCJSS as a terrorist organisation while adjudicating a major arms seizure.

RRAG Director Suhas Chakma alleged that although the PCJSS is not contesting the elections, it has been issuing threats to independent indigenous candidates to ensure the victory of national political parties.

Calling it a serious violation of democratic norms, the RRAG urged international election observers to deploy monitors in the Khagrachari and Rangamati districts, ensure the safety of the affected candidates, and intervene with Bangladesh authorities to prevent further intimidation.

The rights body also called on the Bangladesh government to ensure that PCJSS cadres are confined to government barracks and directed to respect human rights.